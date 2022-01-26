Tamil Nadu

Republic Day celebrated at HC Bench

High Court Judges at the 73rd Republic Day event held on the premises of the Madras High Court Bench in Madurai on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Ashok R

The 73rd Republic Day was celebrated at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday, with Administrative Judge Pushpa Sathyanarayana unfurling the national flag.

The event began with the Judges offering floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi statue near the entrance. Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana inspected the Guard of Honour and took the salute by Central Industrial Security Force and police personnel.

High Court Judges, Registrars, advocates and court staff attended the event. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the event had a limited number of participants and there was no display of cultural, traditional and martial arts.

On Madurai District Court premises, Principal District Judge P. Vadamalai unfurled the tricolour. Judges, Advocates and court staff attended the event.


