Republic day celebrated at BHEL in Ranipet

January 26, 2024 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - RANIPET

The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) in Ranipet celebrated 75th Republic day at the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Centenary Stadium on Friday.

According to a press release, M. Arunmozhi Devan, Executive Director, BHEL, unfurled the national flag and addressed the gathering. He reiterated the importance of the Constitution and the great leader’s wisdom in its preparation . He also presented medals and certificates to employees for their valuable contribution to the organisation, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT