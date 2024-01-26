GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Republic day celebrated at BHEL in Ranipet

January 26, 2024 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
M. Arunmozhi Devan, Executive Director, BHEL, unfurled the national flag at the Stadium in Ranipet on Friday. 

M. Arunmozhi Devan, Executive Director, BHEL, unfurled the national flag at the Stadium in Ranipet on Friday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) in Ranipet celebrated 75th Republic day at the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Centenary Stadium on Friday.

According to a press release, M. Arunmozhi Devan, Executive Director, BHEL, unfurled the national flag and addressed the gathering. He reiterated the importance of the Constitution and the great leader’s wisdom in its preparation . He also presented medals and certificates to employees for their valuable contribution to the organisation, the release said.

