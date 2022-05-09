Representation for transgenders and physically-challenged in Assembly sought
Minorities panel chief makes a plea to Stalin
Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission Chairman Peter Alphonse on Monday requested Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to enact a law nominating a representative from the transgender community and the physically-challenged persons in the State Legislative Assembly.
In a letter to the Chief Minister, he said since the seat for the Anglo-Indian community had expired, the government should consider nominating two persons representing those who were on the margins of the society.
“If a law is not enacted in your time, when can it be done? I request you to do it in the current session of the Assembly,” he said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.