Tamil Nadu

Representation for transgenders and physically-challenged in Assembly sought

  Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission Chairman Peter Alphonse on Monday requested Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to enact a law nominating a representative from the transgender community and the physically-challenged persons in the State Legislative Assembly.

  In a letter to the Chief Minister, he said since the seat for the Anglo-Indian community had expired, the government should consider nominating two persons representing those who were on the margins of the society.

“If a law is not enacted in your time, when can it be done? I request you to do it in the current session of the Assembly,” he said.  


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2022 2:44:39 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/representation-for-transgenders-and-physically-challenged-in-assembly-sought/article65397515.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY