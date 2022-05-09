Representation for transgenders and physically-challenged in Assembly sought

Minorities panel chief makes a plea to Stalin

Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission Chairman Peter Alphonse on Monday requested Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to enact a law nominating a representative from the transgender community and the physically-challenged persons in the State Legislative Assembly.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, he said since the seat for the Anglo-Indian community had expired, the government should consider nominating two persons representing those who were on the margins of the society.

“If a law is not enacted in your time, when can it be done? I request you to do it in the current session of the Assembly,” he said.