Report on strengthening Australia-India tech and innovation collaboration released

The Indo-Australian Chamber of Commerce (IACC) on Friday released a report, Recommendations to build stronger ties between India & Australia in technology and innovation- a call to action.

The report, drafted with support from the KPMG, identifies opportunities available to the two countries in the digital age. It identifies six key sectors — agri tech, e-commerce and retail tech, edtech, fintech, health tech and R&D and innovation

“The report considered the views of 82 industry leaders, senior government representatives and tech experts. It will serve as a roadmap for implementing the recommendations set out for stakeholders, primarily in the six key sectors,” Petula Thomas, chief executive officer, IACC, said.

The Indo-Australian Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Science & Innovation’ industry-sector leadership forum, with co-chairs from Infosys (Deepak Padaki, EVP- strategy, M&A and chief risk officer) and TCS (Suresh Raman, vice president and regional head) will serve as a key facilitator, she said.

“Australia is making pioneering advances in cyber security, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and 5G, as well as the policy frameworks governing these. India has become one of our closest partners in science, technology and innovation. We have a vision for an open and resilient global technology marketplace, and we want democratic norms and ethics to remain core to the next generation of technological advances,” Australian Consul-General for South India Sarah Kirlew said.

Neeraj Mittal, Principal Secretary, Information Technology Department, government of Tamil Nadu, said the State could collaborate in several areas and had released a policy on artificial intelligence.

He said the BharatNet Project, which was rolled out recently and would be completed in a year and a half, would open up lot of opportunities, for which preparations need to be made now.

MEITY joint secretary Bhuvnesh Kumar addressed the event virtually.