Report on discrimination against Dalit panchayat president sought

CHENNAI

18 August 2020 19:20 IST

The local body leader was allegedly denied the right to hoist national flag

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Tuesday called for a report from authorities on a woman panchayat president, belonging to the Scheduled Caste, in Tiruvallur district allegedly being prevented from hoisting the national flag on Independence Day.

SHRC acting chairperson D. Jayachandran took suo motu cognisance of a media report on the incident and called for a report from the Director of Rural Development, Tiruvallur Collector and Superintendent of Police within two weeks.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the media report, the woman was the first member of the Scheduled Caste to be elected president of Athupakkam panchayat in the local body polls held last year.

Though she was invited to hoist the flag by a school, she was eventually informed that she need not come for the event, the report said.

The report said that the panchayat president was subjected to the same treatment during the last Republic Day also.