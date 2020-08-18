Tamil Nadu

Report on discrimination against Dalit panchayat president sought

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Tuesday called for a report from authorities on a woman panchayat president, belonging to the Scheduled Caste, in Tiruvallur district allegedly being prevented from hoisting the national flag on Independence Day.

SHRC acting chairperson D. Jayachandran took suo motu cognisance of a media report on the incident and called for a report from the Director of Rural Development, Tiruvallur Collector and Superintendent of Police within two weeks.

According to the media report, the woman was the first member of the Scheduled Caste to be elected president of Athupakkam panchayat in the local body polls held last year.

Though she was invited to hoist the flag by a school, she was eventually informed that she need not come for the event, the report said.

The report said that the panchayat president was subjected to the same treatment during the last Republic Day also.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2020 7:21:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/report-on-discrimination-against-dalit-panchayat-president-sought/article32386453.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story