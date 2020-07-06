Tamil Nadu

Report on deaths submitted

The nine-member expert committee formed to study the reason for deaths due to COVID-19 in the city submitted its report to the State government on Sunday.

According to T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health, the report will be uploaded on the Health Department website after the government’s perusal. The committee was formed to “reconcile the COVID-19 death reports, with regard to the Greater Chennai Corporation”.

