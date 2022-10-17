Report on anti-Hindi protests to be tabled in T.N. Assembly: Speaker

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, Mr. Appavu said that the Assembly session, which commenced on Monday, would go on till October 19

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 17, 2022 12:15 IST

The DMK’s youth and students wing staged a protest against alleged imposition of Hindi in Tiruchi on October 15. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

A report relating to the anti-Hindi protests would be tabled in the State Legislative Assembly and debated on October 18, Speaker M. Appavu said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, Mr. Appavu said that the Assembly session, which commenced on Monday, would go on till October 19.

Opposition to Hindi a diversionary ploy, says AIADMK

On October 18, the Finance Minister would present the supplementary budget for 2022-23 to the House. Copies of two reports - Justice A. Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry that went into the circumstances surrounding the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, which probed the Thoothukudi firing incident on May 22, 2018, would be tabled.

“If necessary, there would be a debate on the reports,” the Speaker said. On Wednesday, there would be a debate on the supplementary budget for 2022-23. If there were any Bills, they would be tabled, he said. Question Hour would be scheduled during the rest of the session, he said.

