In a suo motu action, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) member D Jayachandran on Monday called for a report within two weeks from the Chief Secretary over a media report which alleged caste-based discrimination by Ariyalur Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi. Listing out specific incidents, the media report had implied that the Collector had targetted officials belonging to the Scheduled Caste communities.
Report alleging caste-based discrimination by Ariyalur Collector: SHRC calls for report from Chief Secretary
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.