‘Repeated practice helped me get full marks’ 

June 14, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - CHENNAI

R Sujatha
R. Sujatha

Prabanjan J. knew he stood a chance for scoring the perfect score when National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer keys for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance-Test (NEET) UG, 2023, on Sunday. He scored 720/720.

He is a student of Sarada Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Gingee, and was a part of the COVID-19 batch in Class 10 for which all-pass had been declared. At Velammal School here, he took up coaching for NEET. His father, Jagadesh, is a social science teacher at a government school and mother, Mala, also a government school teacher, teaches mathematics for Class 10.

He has worked out over 50 grand tests on NEET pattern. “It is only practice that helped me ace the test,” he says, adding that: “I used to study from 8 a.m. till 11 p.m., daily. It is about practising repeatedly,” he said.

“I am hoping to join AIIMS but haven’t decided yet,” he further said.

