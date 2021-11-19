Repeal of farm laws victory for farmers, democracy and nation: Kanimozhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that the Centre would repeal the controversial Farm Laws is a huge and unprecedented victory for the agriculturists, democracy and the entire nation, DMK MP Kanimozhi has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday after participating in the cooperative week celebrations, Ms. Kanimozhi said the DMK and its allies, even before returning to power in last May, were extending unstinted support to the farmers protesting against the controversial Farm Laws, which had been enacted "with the prime objective of helping the corporate while decimating the growers". Hence, on coming to power, the DMK had passed resolution against these laws in Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Mr Modi, who was unable to face the stiff resistance of the farmers, had been compelled to withdraw the Farm Laws, which was a huge and unprecedented victory for the farming community, democracy and India, she felt.

“This historic event has categorically proved that sustained agitation for protecting the rights would win ultimately. Though these laws have been repealed with an eye on upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, it is a victory for the farmers and the nation as a whole. We will continue our sustained struggle against NEET as well,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

Addressing the celebrations held earlier, she said the cooperative societies, which were benefiting only a few in the power in the past, had been liberated from their clutches to benefit the needy.

She distributed loans to the tune of ₹13.01 crore to 2,030 beneficiaries including 101 differently-abled persons and honoured best performing cooperative societies.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan participated.