Repeal farm laws, says Thirumavalavan

‘SC stay is not a permanent solution’

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Tuesday said the Centre must revoke all the three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting for the last 50 days in New Delhi.

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan said the Supreme Court’s stay on farm laws was not a permanent solution to the problem.

The sustained protests by the farmers and their threat that they would enter New Delhi had managed to move those in power at the Centre by an inch, the VCK leader added.

“The stay is just a temporary victory for the farmers. The Modi government should look at this as a warning and as a way forward and repeal the farm laws completely. And pass a law that guarantees MSP immediately. If the stay is just to scuttle the farmers’ protests, it will become detrimental to the interest of the government and the protests will intensify manifold,” he said.