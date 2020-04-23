Tamil Nadu

‘Repatriate NRIs stuck in Maldives’

J. Aslam Basha, chairman of the minorities wing of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, has written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar urging him to repatriate Non Resident Indians in Maldives through a special flight.

Mr. Basha said more than 29,000 Indians live in Maldives and about 22,000 of them live in Malé', the capital city.

Mr. Basha requested the External Affairs Minister to take immediate, urgent steps to repatriate NRIs and Indian social workers there through the Indian High Commission at Maldives by enabling a flight service at the Indian government’s expense, and bring them back to India.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2020 3:54:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/repatriate-nris-stuck-in-maldives/article31414403.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY