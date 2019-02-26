Repair faulty overhead tank,mitigate water crisis: villagers

Condemning erratic water supply, a group of residents from Sivanthipuram, a village on the bank of the Tamirabharani near Ambasamudram, submitted a petition at the Collectorate here on Monday.

The petitioners said they were getting drinking water once in six days only though their village is situated right on the bank of the Tamirabharani and only a few km away from Papanasam dam through which the perennial river reaches the plains from the Western Ghats. An overhead tank was constructed two years ago for improving drinking water supply. But due to faulty construction, the tank could not be used as there was a profuse leakage of water during the trial stage itself. Now cracks had developed in the structure owing to extreme heat.

When contacted, officials said regular water supply could be ensured only after the cracks were cemented. So, the work should be expedited, the villagers said.

Members of Tirunelveli District Pothunala Sangam, led by Mohammed Ayub, said ceiling fans in Kallanai Corporation Higher Secondary School were switched off by teachers so as to minimise power consumption. As the children were put to much discomfort in the sweltering summer heat, teachers should be instructed to switch on the ceiling fans during class hours. The toilets should also be properly maintained with adequate water facility and doors, they said.

Members of Suthamalli Bharathi Nagar Pothunala Sangam said the railways had constructed a wall across a path used by residents for the past several decades to take bodies to a cremation ground. The district administration should hold talks with the railway administration and make efforts to ensure that they could continue to use the path.

A group of students of Government Law College, Tirunelveli, staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate to highlight their demands of naming Madurai airport after Immanuel Sekaran and removing Devendrakula Vellaalar from the list of Scheduled Castes.

Members of Thamizh Puligal, a Dalit organisation, staged a demonstration demanding retrieval of a ‘public utility land’ at Kasimajorpuram, which had been “encroached upon” by an individual.

After the State government announced free house sites would be given to below-poverty-line families living on government poramboke lands, a few hundred petitions were submitted on Monday seeking land for constructing house. Hundreds of petitions were also submitted seeking the State government’s special financial assistance of ₹2,000.