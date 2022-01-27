‘Reopening schools for senior classes a priority’

CHENNAI

27 January 2022 00:34 IST

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday said his department was looking to prioritise the reopening of schools for classes X , XI and XII first, as the board exams were coming up.

“We have submitted our department’s views on the reopening of schools ahead of a meeting with the Chief Minister to discuss the lockdown guidelines, which will take place before January 31. The School Education Department has said schools can resume in February for senior classes since those students have the board exams coming up,” he said.

Schools were shut for senior classes in mid-January owing to an increase in COVID-19 cases, and a round of revision exams was also postponed by the School Education Department.

For other classes, the Minister said the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme was reaching the students.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a Republic Day event, the Minister said the DMK government had been focusing on improving government schools ever since it came to power. “We want these schools to be a symbol of pride, and we are working step-by-step on massive improvements,” he added.