Reopening of schools only on basis of consultations with parents

The decision comes days after Opposition parties urged against CM's announcement

The Tamil Nadu government, which recently announced the reopening of schools for Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12, has gone back on the decision and announced on Wednesday that a consultation would be held with parents of students from these classes and also with representatives of parent-teacher associations on November 9, before a further decision on the matter is taken.

"Parents of students in Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 could take part and offer their opinions during these consultations. Those unable to attend could also send their written inputs. Based on the decisions taken by respective schools, the government would take a decision," the School Education Secretary said in an official statement. The official's statement followed a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the Secretariat on Wednesday with Ministers and officials concerned.

The consultations over the reopening of schools for these classes in line with the Standard Operating Procedure in this regard, would take place in respective schools. The headmasters concerned in the government, State-aided and private schools would chair these meetings scheduled to commence at 10 am on November 9.

Though the decision to reopen schools for these classes from November 16 was taken following the guidelines issued by the Centre in this regard and inputs from teachers, he said: "However, there are some opinions made through newspapers and TV channels over reopening of schools." However, there was no word on the government's earlier decision to reopen colleges.

Opposition party leaders, including DMK president and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran, had earlier urged the government not to reopen schools for these classes from November 16.