Reopening of schools in T.N. postponed to June 12

June 05, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The decision was taken by the School Education Department on Monday, following concerns about the high temperature; schools were originally due to open this week

The Hindu Bureau

Students seen at a government school in Chennai. File | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

The reopening of schools after the summer holidays has been postponed again in Tamil Nadu.

Classes 6 to 12 will now begin the academic year from June 12. For classes 1 to 5, schools will reopen on June 14 for the 2023-24 academic year, School Education Department officials said on Monday.

Earlier, schools were scheduled to reopen from this week, June 7 onwards. However, over the last few weeks, concerns were being raised about the weather and high temperatures across several parts of the State prompting the School Education Department to postpone the reopening dates.

Initially, the School Education Department had decided to reopen schools for classes VI to XII on June 1 and for classes I to V on June 5.

