ADVERTISEMENT

Reopening of schools in T.N. | 1,500 special buses to be operated from June 9 to 11

June 09, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Transport Department said 650 special buses would be run for three days to Chennai from the other parts of the State and 850 special buses would be operated from Madurai, Thirunelveli, Tiruchi and Salem to important destinations, including Bengaluru.

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

In view of the Tamil Nadu government announcing the reopening of schools on June 12, the Transport Department will operate 1,500 special buses from June 9 to 11 to help people return home from vacation. These special buses are in addition to the regular buses.

In a press release, the Transport Department said 650 special buses would be run for three days to Chennai from the other parts of the State and 850 special buses would be operated from Madurai, Thirunelveli, Tiruchi and Salem to important destinations, including Bengaluru.

The department has said more buses would be operated from Tiruchi and Madurai based on the needs of unreserved passengers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US