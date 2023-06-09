Reopening of schools in T.N. | 1,500 special buses to be operated from June 9 to 11

June 09, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

In view of the Tamil Nadu government announcing the reopening of schools on June 12, the Transport Department will operate 1,500 special buses from June 9 to 11 to help people return home from vacation. These special buses are in addition to the regular buses.

In a press release, the Transport Department said 650 special buses would be run for three days to Chennai from the other parts of the State and 850 special buses would be operated from Madurai, Thirunelveli, Tiruchi and Salem to important destinations, including Bengaluru.

The department has said more buses would be operated from Tiruchi and Madurai based on the needs of unreserved passengers.