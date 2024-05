The Tamil Nadu School Education department has announced that schools across the State would be reopened on June 10 instead of June 6.

According to a notification issued on May 31, all schools, including government, aided and private schools will remain closed till June 9. The decision was taken owing to the severe heat wave conditions in the State, said the School Education Director G. Arivoli.

