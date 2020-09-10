Reopening of schools depends on parents: CM

VILLUPURAM

10 September 2020 02:05 IST

‘It’s the duty of the govt. to consider their preparedness’

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday said that any decision on reopening of schools in the State would be taken considering the preparedness of the parents.

Addressing a press conference after reviewing COVID-19 preventive measures in Villupuram district, he said the government’s duty was to consider the preparedness of the parents since the health of their children was of paramount importance.

Though the spread of the infection had come down in the State, any decision on reopening of schools would be taken only after considering the mindset of the parents, he said.

Replying to a question on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), he said the government took maximum efforts and even moved the Supreme Court for cancelling the exam. “But we were not able to get a good verdict. A petition is already pending in the court in this regard. Our stand is that there should be no NEET, and this has already been clarified by the government,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the restoration of the Veedur dam in the district would be taken up at a cost of ₹43 crore. Tenders would be floated and the work would begin shortly.

Mr. Palaniswami announced the implementation of the Nandan canal project, a long-pending demand of the people in the district.

The project would be taken up at a cost of ₹28 crore. The government also proposed to set up a a geopark at Thiruvakkarai in Vanur block on 50 acres.