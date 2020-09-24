Reopen Tamil medium school in Ahmedabad, CM urges Gujarat counterpart

CHENNAI

24 September 2020 15:30 IST

‘Tamil Nadu government is willing to undertake the entire expenditure for the continuance of the Tamil medium school at Ahmedabad’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday wrote to his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani, urging him to reopen a school that has been imparting education in Tamil medium for children of migrant workers in Ahmedabad.

In his letter to Mr. Rupani, a copy of which was released to the media, Mr. Palaniswami said that the Tamil Nadu government was willing to undertake the entire expenditure for the continuance of this Tamil medium school at Ahmedabad.

“I am distressed to know that the school, which had been imparting education in Tamil medium to mainly migrant labourers, at Ahmedabad in Gujarat has been closed suddenly, citing low attendance. These Tamil children are now left without any choice to continue their education,” he said.

Tamil is an ancient language with rich history and culture and the Tamils have contributed and were continuing to contribute towards the development of Gujarat, he underlined and said: “The future of Tamil linguistic minority in Gujarat needs to be protected.”

He further requested his Gujarat counterpart to intervene in the matter and pass suitable orders for the continuance of the Tami medium school. “I hope the government of Gujarat will protect the rights to education of Tamil linguistic minorities. I would appreciate early action in this regard,” he added.