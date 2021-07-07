‘Reopen sand quarries’

CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners’ Association has urged the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to reopen and operate 90 sand quarries in the State.

In a statement here, association president R. Munirathinam said that around 75,000 people, including drivers, cleaners, owners and loading and unloading workers depended on sand lorry business. If sand quarries were reopened, it would generate an annual revenue of ₹30,000 crore to the State government, he said.

He also said that the system of online booking for sand introduced by the previous government had been successful and that sand must be directly provided to sand lorries from quarries.

