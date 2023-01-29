HamberMenu
Reopen Mettur dam for 15 more days: T.T.V. Dhinakaran

Sluices of the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur were shut down on its usual closing date of January 28, although the cultivation of samba crop commenced after a one-month delay

January 29, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
T.T.V. Dhinakaran. File

T.T.V. Dhinakaran. File | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

Contending that the samba cultivation in the Cauvery delta region has not been completed as yet, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu government to keep Mettur dam, also known as Stanley Reservoir for 15 more days.

In a series of social media posts, Mr. Dhinakaran pointed out that the sluices of the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur were shut down on its normal closing date of January 28, although the cultivation of samba crop commenced after a one-month delay due to heavy rains.

The shutting down of sluices of the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur have disappointed the farmers, Mr. Dhinakaran contended and about 2 lakh acre of farm lands would be affected, he said.

