Renowned oncologist laid to rest with police honours

Thousands of people from different walks of life paid their respects to V. Shanta, chairperson of the Cancer Institute (WIA), who passed away on Tuesday. She was laid to rest with police honours at the Besant Nagar crematorium.
The staff of the institute, healthcare professionals, representatives of political parties, government officials, patients and the general public turned up at the campus of the old Cancer Institute to pay their last respects to her mortal remains. Among those who paid their respects were Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, a few Members of Parliament and Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced that Dr. Shanta would be laid to rest with police honours in recognition of her selfless service. The funeral procession to the Besant Nagar crematorium was held in the evening. Several people, including the staff of the institute and the wider public, took part in the procession from the old Cancer Institute campus to the crematorium.
The renowned oncologist was laid to rest with a gun salute by the police at the crematorium in the evening.
