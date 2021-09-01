Renowned leprologist no more

Shaik Khader Noordeen, a renowned leprologist from Chennai, passed away at the age of 88, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In an obituary following his demise last week, WHO said that he was the director of the WHO’s Action Programme for the elimination of leprosy from 1994 to 1998 — during the crucial years that saw the global roll-out and implementation of multidrug therapy (MDT) which remains, to this day, the main tool for the treatment and elimination of the disease. Dr Noordeen had played a crucial role in the adoption of World Health Assembly Resolution 44.9 which reaffirmed WHO’s commitment “to attain the global elimination of leprosy as a public health problem by the year 2000”.

After his retirement, he contributed in many ways to the global fight against leprosy. He led the International Leprosy Association, was a Founding Trustee and Chair of the Sasakawa-India Leprosy Foundation and a member of the Technical Resource Group of India’s National Leprosy Eradication Programme. In recognition of his contribution and work, the Government of India honoured him with the prestigious Padma Shri Award.