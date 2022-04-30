Renovation of Shiva temple near Tirupattur begins

Accompanied by Jolarpet MLA K. Devaraji, Collector Amar Kushwaha participating in a ceremony for taking up the renovation work of the ancient Anganaadeeswarar temple in Madavalam village on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After decades, renovation work of the Anganaadeeswarar temple in Madavalam village near Tirupattur town began on Saturday.

Officials said that the ancient Shiva temple was around 600 years old, dating back to the Vijayanagara period. Decorated with paintings, the temple, maintained by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, has its imprint of the era in its architecture, including ornate pillared mandapam, open pillared halls and the majestic tower (Rajagopuram).

A key feature of the Vijayanagara style of architecture was large monoliths with intricate carving on it. The ancient Shiva temple in Madavalam is an example of this style. “Restoration of the rajagopuram is the central work in the entire exercise. For years, the gopuram has been damaged due to the various elements,” said G. Annamalai, Executive Officer (E.O) of the temple.

Accompanied by Jolarpet MLA K. Devaraji, Collector Amar Kushwaha laid a ceremonial stone to mark the commencement of the renovation work at the temple on Saturday. Funded under the general assembly fund of the State government for the year 2020-21, the restoration work involves repair of damaged portions of the rajagopuram, vimanas, granite pillars and the mandapam. The entire granite floor will be raised by 1.5 feet to prevent inundation during monsoon. Old water pipelines and power cables will be replaced. Shelters for devotees will also be set up as pilgrims visit the temple during festival season and holidays. The work, which will be done at a cost of ₹35.40 lakh, will be completed in six months.