Chief Minister inaugurates renovated commercial complex in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai towns

June 28, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VELLORE

Handmade products, fresh vegetables and fruits from nearby farmlands and fancy items will be sold at lower rates at the renovated Poomalai commercial complexes near Vellore and Tiruvannamalai towns.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the renovated facilities, which will be run by women self-help groups (SGHs) in these districts, on Wednesday, through video-conferencing.

“A few shops in the new complex will also be run by persons with disabilities as part of efforts to uplift their economic condition. A nominal monthly rent will be charged for the shops,” G. Kalaiselvan, Assistant Project Officer, Department of Rural Development (Vellore), told The Hindu.

Funded under the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission scheme, each commercial complex, on an average, has around 20-25 shops. Each facility was renovated at a cost of ₹12 lakh. The size of the shop in these facilities varies between 100 sq.ft and 300 sq.ft. Adequate parking, water and toilet facilities have been provided at these complexes.

Specialised handmade products and items made in specific regions, such as traditional silk saris from Arani town, stone sculptures from Modaiyur village near Chetpet town in Tiruvannamalai, jute mats from Avur village near Tiruvannamalai town, jute bags from Thurinjapuram village near Thandrampet town and products from tribals in Jawadhu Hills will be sold at discount rates in the shops of these complexes.

Further, officials said that villages known for specific vegetables and fruits in the region will also be sold in the complexes. For instance, guava fruit from Odugathur village near Vellore and spiny brinjal from Nattarmangalam village were major attractions in these shops, especially for their taste.

The complexes were opened near the town area mainly to draw tourists, including foreign travellers to popularise local products. Shops will function between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. on all days, including Sundays. Fresh farm products will be sold mostly in morning and evening hours.

