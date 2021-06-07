Renovate Thengaipattinam fishing harbour, Dhinakaran says

CHENNAI

07 June 2021 16:43 IST

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday said the State government should renovate immediately the Thengaipattinam fishing harbour, making use of the period of the ban on fishing.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Dhinakaran said the government should keep in mind that nearly 25,000 persons of Kanniyakumari district were dependent on the fishing harbour for livelihood, and take steps in this regard.

