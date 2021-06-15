Renault Nissan to set up oxygen plant in State

The company also donated ₹1 crore to the CMPRF

Renault Nissan will set up an oxygen plant at a cost of ₹4 crore. A letter in this regard was given by the company's managing director Krishnan Sundararajan to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Monday.

The company also gave a cheque of ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).

The employees of the State Highways and Minor Ports Department collected ₹5 crore through their one-day salary contribution for the relief fund. The cheque was presented by Minister E.V. Velu, along with Principal Secretary Dheeraj Kumar to Mr. Stalin.

Arunai Medical College and Hospital, through vice-chairman E.V. Kumaran, contributed ₹1 crore.

Industrialist Ravi Sundaram made a contribution of ₹1 crore to the CMPRF.

The employees of the Civil Supplies Department donated an amount of ₹75 lakh through their one-day salary contribution to the fund.

CSMA’s contribution

The CBSE Schools Management Association(CSMA) contributed ₹60 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund for COVID-19.

C.S.Manoharan, association president, K. Dhanasekar, vice-president, and P. Sathiyanarayanan, treasurer, handed over the contribution to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the presence of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

The association’s office-bearers also handed over a memorandum to the Chief Minister, which highlighted the prevailing operational difficulties regarding online fee collection and payment of staff salaries in schools. They requested the government’s support in addressing their concerns.

The Federation of Tamil Nadu Rice Mill Owners and Paddy - Rice Dealers Association, represented by its president D. Thulasingam and secretary A. C. Mohan, met the Chief Minister and presented a cheque for ₹51 lakh towards COVID-19 relief.

The Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu made a contribution of ₹50 lakh, and the cheque was presented by its secretary D.C. Elangovan.

The Association of Managements of Private Schools secretary A.T.B. Bose gave a cheque of ₹50 lakh to the relief fund.

The Indian Medical Association, Tamil Nadu state branch, chipped in with an amount of ₹50 lakh, and the sum was given by its president Dr. P. Ramakrishnan.

The KALS group of companies, represented by chairman and managing director S. Vasudevan, presented a cheque f or₹26 lakh.

Savera Group of Hotels joint managing director Nina Reddy handed over a sum of ₹25 lakh, with a similar sum being contributed by Life Line Rigid Hospitals. The cheque was presented by the hospital’s joint managing director J.R. Anirudh.