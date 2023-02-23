ADVERTISEMENT

Renault Nissan signs agreement with workers’ union in Chennai

February 23, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt. Ltd. (RNAIPL) on Thursday announced the conclusion of a long-term settlement agreement with its workers representative union, Renault Nissan India Thozhilalar Sangam (RNITS).

In a statement, the company said the settlement with the union was designed to ensure long-term stability and covers six years effective from April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2025. The company did not share details of the agreement. A spokesperson said: “Due to the confidential nature of the settlement, we are unable to share any commercially sensitive information at this point of time.”

The management and the union have jointly submitted the settlement before the P. Jyothimani (retired Judge of Madras High Court) in arbitration proceedings, following which an award has been passed in terms of settlement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier this month, the alliance announced an investment of ₹5,300 crore to support the development of six new models, including two electric vehicles at the plant for domestic and international markets. Since RNAIPL began operations in 2010, more than 2.4 million Renault and Nissan vehicles have been manufactured at the plant, with vehicles exported to 108 countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US