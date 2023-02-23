Renault Nissan signs agreement with workers’ union in Chennai

February 23, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt. Ltd. (RNAIPL) on Thursday announced the conclusion of a long-term settlement agreement with its workers representative union, Renault Nissan India Thozhilalar Sangam (RNITS).

In a statement, the company said the settlement with the union was designed to ensure long-term stability and covers six years effective from April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2025. The company did not share details of the agreement. A spokesperson said: “Due to the confidential nature of the settlement, we are unable to share any commercially sensitive information at this point of time.”

The management and the union have jointly submitted the settlement before the P. Jyothimani (retired Judge of Madras High Court) in arbitration proceedings, following which an award has been passed in terms of settlement.

Earlier this month, the alliance announced an investment of ₹5,300 crore to support the development of six new models, including two electric vehicles at the plant for domestic and international markets. Since RNAIPL began operations in 2010, more than 2.4 million Renault and Nissan vehicles have been manufactured at the plant, with vehicles exported to 108 countries.