Renault-Nissan shutting shop is a figment of Panneerselvam’s imagination: Industries Minister

May 01, 2022 19:03 IST

‘The car-maker is cutting production of Datsun at its Oragadam facility and will continue building other cars’

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said on Sunday that Renault-Nissan would continue its operations and the car-maker was only cutting production of Datsun cars at its Oragadam facility to realign its market goals and would continue to make its other cars here.

Mr. Thennarasu said Deputy Leader of the Opposition O. Panneerselvam’s claim that the factory might be closed was based on the figments of his imagination and not on the facts.

“Renault Nissan has issued a statement that based on the market conditions, it was reducing production of the Datsun cars and would manufacture other cars here. Despite there being a semi- conductor shortage across the world, the company has said its operations have been unaffected and it would continue to manufacture cars at its Oragadam facility for the Indian market and exports with the existing staff members. Renault-Nissan has made it clear that it is continuing to successfully operate out of its plant in Tamil Nadu,” the Minister said.

He alleged that Mr. Panneerselvam’s statement was made with the intent of faulting the functioning of the DMK government. He said that it was during the AIADMK government the Nokia mobile phone manufacturing factory had shut and thousands of workers had lost jobs. “It was also during the AIADMK regime that Kia Motors, which was keen on setting up shop in Tamil Nadu, went to Andhra Pradesh to begin its operations,” he said.

Mr. Thennarasu said that under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s leadership, several multinational companies were keen on investing in the State.