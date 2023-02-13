Renault-Nissan alliance to invest ₹5,300 crore in Chennai plant, will make six new models

February 13, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Renault-Nissan alliance on Monday announced that it would invest ₹5,300 crore in Tamil Nadu, with plans to make six new models at its plant near Chennai. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Tamil Nadu government and Renault-Nissan in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Monday.

Renault and Nissan will make three models each for domestic and international customers which include two electric vehicles and the investment is expected to create about 2,000 jobs, said Nissan’s Ashwani Gupta.

The Chennai plant will become a carbon-neutral vehicle plant and the partnership will be continued with a new agreement with the government of Tamil Nadu, and the MoU is the first step to secure its long-term commitment in India and the wider region, Mr. Gupta said.

Secretary of Tamil Nadu Industry, Investment Promotion & Commerce Department, S. Krishnan, said that the investment of the alliance in the State would further cement Tamil Nadu’s place as the automobile capital in India, and the investment of ₹5,300 crore was a significant step in creating the electric vehicles.

Nissan India president Frank Torres said Renault and Nissan were proud to have called Tamil Nadu home for the past 15 years and said they were poised to realise their full potentional in the upcoming partnership.

Renault India Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle thanked the Tamil Nadu government for all the support extended to the alliance and further said it would continue to make the State proud.

Chairperson for Nissan’s Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania, Guillaume Cartier, Consul General of Japan in Chennai, Taga Masayuki, Consul General of France in Puducherry and Chennai, Lise Talbot-Barre and Managing Director and CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu V. Vishnu were present.

A company press release said the six new models would be built on common alliance platforms, while retaining the individual, distinctive styling of the respective brands. “They will include four new C-segment SUVs, two new A-segment electric vehicles will be the first EVs for both Renault and Nissan in India,” it said.