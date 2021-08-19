Rename towns with caste names: VCK

‘Caste names still being used to describe a village or a town’

VCK legislative party leader M. Sinthanai Selvan on Wednesday urged the State government to rename various ‘colonies’ in villages and towns as caste names were still being used to describe a village or a town. In the Assembly, Mr. Selvan drew attention to a village named Sakkilipatti in Dharmapuri district, and urged the government to change such names.

Pointing out that the statues of B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, continued to remain in cages even after 75 years of Independence, the Kattumannarkoil MLA said the government should install statues of Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and social reformer Periyar in all government complexes.

Mr. Selvan urged the government to push for communal reservation in jobs even in the private sector.

The VCK general secretary requested the government to construct a manimandapam (memorial) to honour social reformer Iyodhee Thass Pandithar.