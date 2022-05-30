Rename roads only getting govt. nod, says official

Official cites the provisions under the Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act, 1920

The Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department on Monday reiterated that proposals from municipal corporations, municipalities and town panchayats for naming or renaming roads, streets, bus terminals, buildings, parks and play areas have to be sent to the State government before resolutions in this regard are passed by these urban local bodies.

In a statement, the MAWS Secretary cited the provisions under the Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act, 1920 and said: “Some urban local bodies are passing resolutions to name properties of the Municipalities without following these acts.”

Such proposals have to be sent to the State government, as mandated by the Chief Minister, and only after obtaining the government concurrence, they could be tabled in the council concerned, he said.

Referring to an incident in Nagercoil Municipal Corporation, wherein an old building was being demolished and a new one was constructed, the officer made it clear that the old name Kalaivanar would be retained.