"Rename Lady Willingdon College after Singaravelar"

Leaders of at least 20 organisations working for fishermen have come together demanding the renaming of Lady Willingdon College of Education as Sindhanai Sirpi Singaravelar Kalvi Valaagam. Addressing a press conference here on Thursday,
Ko. Su. Mani of Tamil Nadu Meenavar Makkal Sangam said that the property on Kamarajar Salai had belonged to Singaravelar. "It is a long-pending demand of the fishing community that the leader, who fought against the British and was responsible for starting trade unions, be recognised at the place where he is said to have lived," he said.
K. Bharathi, a member of the core team, said that Singaravelar was a voracious leader and had a library with over 25,000 books and it was only fit that the campus be named after him. They also sought that a proper memorial and statue of Singaravelar be installed at the campus.
Another leader of the community said that they had sought an appointment with the Chief Minister to present their case.
