Remove unnecessary caveats and implement women’s reservation Bill now: Congress

September 30, 2023 01:30 am | Updated September 29, 2023 11:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal Jain on Friday demanded that the BJP Government at the Centre remove unnecessary caveats and implement the 33% reservation for women in legislatures immediately.

Addressing journalists in Chennai as part of the party’s national campaign on this issue, Ms. Jain said there was no need to impose the completion of the delimitation process and the Census as caveats for the Bill for women’s reservation, which has been passed by the Parliament, to come into force.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu gives assent to women’s reservation Bill

Contending the BJP Government has brought in many “controversial” legislations with “brute force”, she questioned the delay of nine years for bringing in women’s reservation Bill despite the party enjoying a majority in the Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

She alleged the passing of the legislation without bringing it into force was a “political gimmick” by the BJP to take credit for the decades of hard work put in by the Congress and other parties towards bringing this legislation. She further alleged the BJP had no real concern for women as its conduct over various violence against women in places like Hathras, Unnao, Manipur and Gujarat had shown.

OBC representation

She urged the BJP Government to ensure women from the Other Backward Classes got representation within the 33% reservation. When asked if it would not lead to demand for OBC reservation for the overall number of seats as it has been done for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, she said considering the intersectionality of caste and gender, reservation for OBC women should be ensured first.

Congress MLA JMH Aassan Maulaana said the delimitation exercise will reduce the representation of south Indian States in the parliament. They will be penalised for implementing effective population control measures and achieving better development than their north Indian counterparts, he argued.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.