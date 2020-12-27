‘Remove unauthorised fitments on govt. vehicles’

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday instructed authorities across the State to immediately remove unauthorised fitments, such as crash guards and bull bars, from government vehicles.
“Crash guards/bull bars and other unauthorised fitments/accessories pose a serious threat to pedestrians as well as occupants of the vehicle,” a communication from Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam to authorities across the State said.
The communication also referred to a judgment of the Madras High Court, delivered on November 10, asking authorities for reports on action taken to remove crash bars/bull bars fitted on the vehicles, especially official vehicles of VVIPs, VIPs and other officials.
It also said that the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued orders in December 2017, saying that fitting of crash guards/bull bars in vehicles were in contravention of Section 52 of the Motor Vehicles Act, attracting penalty under Section 190 and 191 of the Act. The Union Ministry had also said that strict action should be taken against those with unauthorised fitments of crash guards/bull bars on motor vehicles, the communication added.
