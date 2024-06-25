Remove Shirdi Sai Baba idols from Hindu temples, insists a PIL plea at Madras High Court

A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, to remove the idols of Shirdi Sai Baba from all temples under its control on the grounds that their installation was against the Agama Sastras.

Acting Chief Justice R. Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, directed the government counsel to take instructions from the HR&CE Department alone, within two weeks, after the petitioner’s counsel submitted that he was not pressing the case against the Government Chief Kazi and the All India Sai Samaj.

In his affidavit, the petitioner, D. Sureshbabu of Uppilipalayam post in Coimbatore, said he was a Saivite devoted to the worship of Lord Shiva. He was disturbed with the increasing practice of installing white marble idols of Shirdi Sai Baba in many Hindu temples and contended that this practice went against the Agamas.

The litigant contended that there was conflicting views about the parentage of Sai Baba, which meant poor old man/holy father/saintly father, and that even his real name was not known. There was also no confirmation about his religious identity though he had many Muslim followers, he added.

Quoting from a book on the life and teachings of Sai Baba, the petitioner said, the saint was reported to have often quoted Persian verses and spoke about Allah and the Quran. “Sai Baba frequently used the expression ‘Allah rakhega vaiia rahena (let us be content with what we have and submit our will to Allah) and in some instances with his Hindu followers, he talked about Hindu Gods,” the affidavit read.

The petitioner also brought it to the notice of the court, that since the worship of Sai Baba was not restricted to the Hindu religion, those who administered places of worship dedicated to the saint claimed exemption from being brought under the control of the HR&CE Department.

However, on the other hand, idols of Shirdi Sai Baba were being freely installed in Hindu temples though he was a person who preached both Islam and Hinduism, the petitioner said and complained that in some cases the white marble idols of Shirdi Sai Baba were being installed right next to the Nandi, which was against the Agamas.

The petitioner sought a direction to the HR&CE Department to remove the idols of Shirdi Sai Baba from Hindu temples and to ensure that such idols were not installed in the future too, in these temples.