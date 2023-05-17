ADVERTISEMENT

Remove Senthilbalaji from Cabinet to ensure fair investigation, says Annamalai

May 17, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Govt. and police are working together to save him from the corruption case, the BJP leader says

The Hindu Bureau

K. Annamalai 

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Wednesday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to remove Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji from the Cabinet to ensure fair investigation into the corruption case against him.

Mr. Annamalai, in a statement, referred to the recent judgment of the Supreme Court, ordering continuation of the investigation into the corruption case against Mr. Senthilbalaji. The Supreme Court also allowed the Enforcement Directorate to proceed with its investigation into money laundering charges against the Minister.

Contending that Mr. Senthilbalaji was a “powerful” Minister, Mr. Annamalai alleged the Tamil Nadu government and police were working together to save him from the corruption case. “How can the investigation be fair if he continues in the Cabinet,” he asked.

CONNECT WITH US