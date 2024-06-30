Remove Returning Officer in Vikravandi: Anbumani

PMK president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday demanded that the Returning Officer Chandrasekar for Vikravandi bypoll be removed and an IAS officer who doesn’t fall under the jurisdiction of Tamil Nadu government, be appointed to ensure that Vikravandi bypoll is conducted fairly.

In a statement, he charged that the police and election officials have supported the DMK’s excesses such as attacking the cadres of PMK and AIADMK instead of curbing them. “Nine ministers from the DMK have been appointed as in-charge for the Vikravandi by-election. Along with them, other ministers, over 80 MLAs, and thousands of local representatives have descended on Vikravandi. They are touring the constituency in thousands of vehicles. Since this is a blatant violation, all these vehicles must be seized. However, instead of doing so, the police and officials of Villupuram district are providing them with security,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani further alleged that names of around 15,000 deceased individuals have been added to the voters’ list and that the DMK has planned to commit fraud by voting in their names. “The election officer has taken no action despite complaints. To top it all, election officer Chandrasekar has not been coming to the election office for the past few days. As a revenue officer, he cannot work impartially under the pressure and threats from DMK ministers. It is certain that election officer Chandrasekar cannot conduct the Vikravandi by-election fairly,” he said. The Union government should appoint five additional observers, he demanded.

