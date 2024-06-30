GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Remove Returning Officer in Vikravandi: Anbumani

Published - June 30, 2024 11:30 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday demanded that the Returning Officer Chandrasekar for Vikravandi bypoll be removed and an IAS officer who doesn’t fall under the jurisdiction of Tamil Nadu government, be appointed to ensure that Vikravandi bypoll is conducted fairly.

In a statement, he charged that the police and election officials have supported the DMK’s excesses such as attacking the cadres of PMK and AIADMK instead of curbing them. “Nine ministers from the DMK have been appointed as in-charge for the Vikravandi by-election. Along with them, other ministers, over 80 MLAs, and thousands of local representatives have descended on Vikravandi. They are touring the constituency in thousands of vehicles. Since this is a blatant violation, all these vehicles must be seized. However, instead of doing so, the police and officials of Villupuram district are providing them with security,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani further alleged that names of around 15,000 deceased individuals have been added to the voters’ list and that the DMK has planned to commit fraud by voting in their names. “The election officer has taken no action despite complaints. To top it all, election officer Chandrasekar has not been coming to the election office for the past few days. As a revenue officer, he cannot work impartially under the pressure and threats from DMK ministers. It is certain that election officer Chandrasekar cannot conduct the Vikravandi by-election fairly,” he said. The Union government should appoint five additional observers, he demanded.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.