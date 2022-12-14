Remove remains of fallen trees from Chennai roads soon: Anbumani

December 14, 2022 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

The remains of fallen trees have not been collected in various parts of the city for the last four days, says PMK leader

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday said the State government and the Greater Chennai Corporation should take steps to remove tree-waste that has accumulated across the city on the roads and streets due to the recent Mandous cyclone and subsequent rain that lashed Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, he said tree-remains have not been collected in various parts of the city for the last four days.

“The speed with which trees and branches that had fallen on the road were cleared by the State government and the Corporation was remarkable. And the work carried out by sanitary workers in this regard was commendable. But why didn’t they show the same swiftness in clearing the remains from the streets? In the past, we never faced such a scenario even during the worst times,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dr. Anbumani said it must not a big deal for the State government to arrange vehicles to remove tree-remains and waste from the streets if it wants to do it. “It could be easily done by using vehicles operated by local bodies just outside Chennai and clean up the city,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US