Remove remains of fallen trees from Chennai roads soon: Anbumani

December 14, 2022 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday said the State government and the Greater Chennai Corporation should take steps to remove tree-waste that has accumulated across the city on the roads and streets due to the recent Mandous cyclone and subsequent rain that lashed Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, he said tree-remains have not been collected in various parts of the city for the last four days.

“The speed with which trees and branches that had fallen on the road were cleared by the State government and the Corporation was remarkable. And the work carried out by sanitary workers in this regard was commendable. But why didn’t they show the same swiftness in clearing the remains from the streets? In the past, we never faced such a scenario even during the worst times,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani said it must not a big deal for the State government to arrange vehicles to remove tree-remains and waste from the streets if it wants to do it. “It could be easily done by using vehicles operated by local bodies just outside Chennai and clean up the city,” he said.