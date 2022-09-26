Remove references to Varnasrama dharma in Class VI CBSE curriculum: MNM

Centre sowing seeds of caste discrimination, says the party

The Hindu Bureau
September 26, 2022 21:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam demanded that the reference to Varnasrama in Class VI CBSE curriculum and the related illustrations be removed.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the party said the references showed that the Centre was sowing the seeds of caste discrimination in young minds. “The chapter titled Varnasrama not only explains the retrograde division of humans into Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vysyas and Shudras but also teaches discrimination through assigned professions for each. This is nothing but instilling divisive social structure in young minds,” the party said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app