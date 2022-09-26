Remove references to Varnasrama dharma in Class VI CBSE curriculum: MNM

Centre sowing seeds of caste discrimination, says the party

Centre sowing seeds of caste discrimination, says the party

Makkal Needhi Maiam demanded that the reference to Varnasrama in Class VI CBSE curriculum and the related illustrations be removed.

In a statement, the party said the references showed that the Centre was sowing the seeds of caste discrimination in young minds. “The chapter titled Varnasrama not only explains the retrograde division of humans into Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vysyas and Shudras but also teaches discrimination through assigned professions for each. This is nothing but instilling divisive social structure in young minds,” the party said.