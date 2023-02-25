HamberMenu
Remove Professor Periyasamy from Sahitya Akademi council: Dr. Anbumani

February 25, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday said that Salem’s Periyar University professor Periyasamy, who is being investigated for allegedly submitting a fake certificate to land his job, should not be allowed to become a member of the general council of Sahitya Akademi.

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said that the investigation over his appointment is under way and his inclusion would lower the prestige of Sahitya Akademi.

“Professor Periyasamy should be removed from the general council of Sahitya Akademi and investigation against him should be completed soon and he should be punished formally,” he said.

