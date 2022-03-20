Remove karuvelam trees along waterbodies: Minister
Meeting explores possibility of new sand quarries
Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan on Sunday chaired a meeting of officials at the Secretariat to review the Department’s ongoing works in 10 districts in Chennai Zone and 12 districts in Tiruchi Zone. He instructed officials to remove karuvelam trees along waterbodies.
Mr. Duraimurugan also reviewed the implementation of various works being carried out with financial assistance from NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance and projects that could possibly benefit from Repair, Renovation and Restoration of Water Bodies and Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP), an official release said.
The schemes that were to be implemented in coordination with other Departments, issues over acquisition of lands for various projects, removing encroachments in waterbodies and creating new sand quarries were discussed, it said. Secretary for Water Resources Department Sandeep Saxena and senior officials were present at the meeting.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.